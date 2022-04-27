Jaguars, Cam Robinson agree to long-term contract

Getty Images

Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson has a deal in place to remain in Jacksonville for the long term.

Robinson and the Jaguars have reached an agreement in principle on a contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There had been some talk that the Jaguars were planning to draft his replacement tomorrow night by spending the first overall pick in the NFL draft on either Alabama tackle Evan Neal or North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. That possibility may have motivated Robinson to agree to a deal before the draft.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Robinson and he signed it, meaning he would have played this season for a guaranteed salary of $16.662 million. But the long-term deal will surely give Robinson a much bigger guarantee than that, while also guaranteeing the Jaguars that they’ll have Robinson protecting Trevor Lawrence for years to come.