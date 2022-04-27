Justin Outten on Melvin Gordon-Javonte Williams duo: It’s a one-two punch

Getty Images

The Broncos made it official Wednesday, announcing Melvin Gordon’s return to the team. The running back signed a one-year deal with a $2.5 million base salary, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Gordon started 16 games last season, and Javonte Williams had one start his rookie season. That could change in 2022, but offensive coordinator Justin Outten wasn’t ready to declare a starter Wednesday.

He instead said both players will “change up the game with their pace and with fresh legs.”

“It’s kind of almost by the feel of the game,” Outten said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “It’s kind of a similar situation to what we had in Green Bay with a speedier guy and a downhill guy. You want to utilize those guys because it is a long season. You don’t want to bang them up. You want to be smart with them, use their strengths, put them out on the field and make them work. We’re excited to have both those guys.”

Gordon, 29, had 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Williams had 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams said Tuesday, before Gordon’s signing, that he has no qualms about sharing the load with Gordon again.

And the Broncos will use both of their two running backs, though perhaps not as equally as last season.

“With (Gordon) being in the system, it’s going to be another opportunity for us to get another guy back there to run the outside zone in third-down situations,” Outten said. “[It’s about] having that one-two punch. All those guys are working their tail off as well. You have Mike Boone and [Damarea] Crockett. Those guys are really putting in the work, so it’ll be exciting to get him on the field as well.”