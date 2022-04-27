Justin Simmons: Every AFC West game will be all chips in the middle of the table

Getty Images

We will start to learn the schedule for the 2022 NFL season during the first round of the draft on Thursday night when the league announces the participants in the Week 2 kickoff for the Thursday Night Football schedule.

That will be a prime time game and, given the way the offseason played out, it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise if it involved teams from the AFC West. The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the Raiders added Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, and the Chargers picked up Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson as they made moves designed to end the Chiefs’ reign as division champs.

Kansas City won’t have Tyreek Hall as they try to keep their hold on the AFC West, but Patrick Mahomes is still around and the 12 divisional games figure to be among the most impactful on the conference playoff race this year. Broncos safety Justin Simmons said on Wednesday that the significance of those game is not lost on him.

“It’s going to be prime time every time an AFC West game is on,” Simmons said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s going to be all chips in the middle of the table.”

Other AFC teams also made all in moves this offseason, but, the way things look right now, there’s less wiggle room in the AFC West than any other divisions and that makes it hard to argue with Simmons’ view that everyone’s going to have to be all in every week to rise to the top.