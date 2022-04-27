Kayvon Thibodeaux is the favorite to go to the Jets at No. 4

Getty Images

Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t like the pre-draft process. He may end up liking the draft itself. A lot.

PointsBet has Thibodeaux pegged at the +150 favorite to be the fourth overall pick, by the Jets.

That will surprise many who have Thibodeaux pegged to slip and slide out of the top 10. (Our one and only mock draft puts him to the Jets, at the tenth pick.)

Next on the list is Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson at +300, followed by Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at +475 and N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu at +500.