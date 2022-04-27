Lions waive Hunter Bryant, Curtis Bolton

Getty Images

The Lions will be drafting a number of players in the next few days and they’ll be adding more as undrafted free agents, so they cleared a little space on the roster for new arrivals Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived tight end Hunter Bryant and linebacker Curtis Bolton. Both players will become free agents if they go unclaimed.

Bryant signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2020. He played in five games and caught one pass for 44 yards in that appearance. He was waived with a non-injury designation last year and spent the year on the non-football injury list.

Bolton had three tackles in five games last season. He’s also spent time with the Packers, Texans, Colts, and 49ers since going undrafted in 2019.