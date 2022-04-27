Melvin Gordon gets $2.5 million base, $1.5 million in incentives

Getty Images

The truth has surfaced on the contract struck yesterday between the Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. It’s another reflection of the depressed nature of the free-agent running back market.

According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, the one-year deal has a base value of $2.5 million, with another $1.5 million in potential incentives.

That gives the contract an “up to” value of $4 million, not the $5 million that was reported last night.

But, as we know by now, the truth is often a casualty of the initial reporting on a contract. He who hesitates loses the race to tweet the news before anyone else. The reporters who traffic in false data regard it as an occupational hazard, opting to push the news of the acquisition despite having full knowledge that they’re sharing contractual information that is embellished at best, fabricated at worst. They bank on no one really caring. For the most part, they’re right.