NFL may have a hard time harmonizing its defenses in Jon Gruden, Brian Flores civil cases

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
The NFL currently finds itself in multiple legal messes. What it says and does in one could become a key factor in another.

As explained by Daniel Wallach of ConductDetrimental.com, an argument already advanced by the league in defending itself against the Jon Gruden lawsuit could undermine one of the defenses the league plans to make in the Brian Flores case.

Specifically, the NFL plans to argue (per Wallach) that the league doesn’t hire coaches, and that only teams do. As Wallach notes, Flores and the other two plaintiffs in the case (Ray Horton and Steve Wilks) most likely will argue that the teams and the league are “joint employers” of head coaches.

Proof in support of that conclusion could come from statements made by the league in the Gruden case. Specifically, the NFL has argued in Gruden’s case that it didn’t need to leak inappropriate emails sent by Gruden to former Washington president Bruce Allen because the league had the power to suspend or fire Gruden under the league’s constitution and bylaws. If, as the argument in the Flores case would go, the NFL has that kind of authority over a head coach, then the NFL is a joint employer of every head coach.

It’s a wrinkle to watch as the Flores case unfolds. And if the NFL takes a position in that case that is inconsistent with one or more of the positions taken in the Gruden case, that would hurt the credibility of the league and its lawyers in the eyes of the judge presiding over the Flores case.

  1. Maybe if Goodell wasn’t busy cheating all the time, he wouldn’t be catching himself in these obvious spots all the time.

    Mindboggling how arrogant the NFL is thinking the fans aren’t watching.

  4. wasnt the joint employer rule rescinded in march 2021? Main reason seems to be regarding economic dependence, i would interpret that in this case showing there is no joinr employment as the nfl does not directly pay coaches. As a dolhphin fan it is hard to believe flores was let go due to any other reason then being a non winning HC, add to that rumors of not being able to manage and get along with people and you have the perfect recipe for never winning.

  5. “the NFL has that kind of authority over a head coach, then the NFL is a joint employer of every head coach”
    ________

    That seems like a big stretch. By that logic you could also say the NFL “employs” owners. All sorts of groups–medical boards and BAR associations as just two examples–can suspend people they don’t employ.

  6. “We didn’t need to release those emails to get him fired- but we did. And when he wasn’t immediately fired, we didn’t need to release more emails to get him fired- but we did.” Sounds airtight!

