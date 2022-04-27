Nick Caserio: Texans have a 99% chance of staying at No. 3 rather than trading pick

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said last week that he wasn’t sensing much interest from teams that wanted to trade up to No. 3, and now he has all but promised the Texans will use that pick.

Caserio told Jim Trotter of NFL Media that there’s a 99 percent chance that the Texans will use the No. 3 overall pick, rather than trading it.

The Texans also own the 13th overall pick, which they got from the Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade, and Caserio said there’s a 50 percent to 60 percent chance that they’ll keep that pick. Caserio said he has talked to a handful of teams about the possibility of trading up or down from 13.

This draft doesn’t have a highly regarded quarterback prospect, which means few teams are interested in trading up to the top of the first round. Caserio appears set to stay at No. 3, where the betting odds suggest he’ll pick LSU cornerback Derek Stingley.