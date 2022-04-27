Report: Bears aren’t shopping Robert Quinn

Getty Images

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn spoke to reporters on Tuesday and discussed the possibility that he could be traded away as the team moves forward with new head coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles.

Quinn said doesn’t expect or “want to go anywhere,” but referenced the Khalil Mack trade while calling pro football a “crazy business” that has him prepared for anything heading into his 12th NFL season.

While Quinn isn’t closing the door on anything, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are not actively shopping Quinn in a trade. He adds that teams have been “monitoring” the situation, however, and one of those teams making the right offer could be enough for the Bears to jump past shopping to making a deal.

Quinn had 18.5 sacks last season, so it wouldn’t come as a terrific shock if someone were interested in acquiring him from Chicago. The results of this week’s draft could make that an attractive option for a team looking to bolster their edge presence, but Quinn remains a Bear for now.