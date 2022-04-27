Report: Commanders to exercise Montez Sweat’s 2023 option Wednesday

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat is one of the 2019 first-round picks waiting to see if his fifth-year option will be exercised and it appears his wait will be over soon.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the Commanders are expected to exercise Sweat’s option on Wednesday.

Once the team makes that official, Sweat will be guaranteed a salary of $11.5 million for the 2023 season. The team could also work out a long-term extension with the 26th overall pick from 2019, but wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a second-rounder that year, is likely a more pressing matter as he’s set for free agency after the 2022 season.

Sweat played every game in his first two seasons, but was limited to 10 appearances in 2021. He has 119 tackles, 21 sacks, sevenf orced fumbles, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.