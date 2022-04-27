Report: Sean Payton in negotiations with Fox to become studio analyst

Getty Images

Sean Payton won’t coach in 2022. He could coach in 2023, and a studio analyst job, rather than as a game analyst, will make it easier for him to leave TV and return to the NFL if that’s what he wants.

To that end, Payton is nearing a deal with Fox Sports, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. He would appear on “Fox NFL Kickoff,” the network’s Sunday morning show and contribute to its top pregame show, “Fox NFL Sunday,” per Marchand.

Fox has an opening at its lead game analyst spot with Troy Aikman having left for ESPN. Kevin Burkhardt is expected to replace Joe Buck as the No. 1 play-by-play announcer, but Fox has not announced its NFL broadcast teams.

Amazon Prime Video, which has “Thursday Night Football,” also has had interest in Payton for its pregame show.

Payton, 58, left the Saints after 15 seasons but has not ruled out a return to coaching.

If he decides he likes the television work, Payton could be the heir apparent to Jimmy Johnson on the “Fox NFL Sunday” set. Johnson, 78, currently doesn’t appear every Sunday during the season.