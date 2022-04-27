Sauce Gardner: I feel like I’m the chosen one

Posted by Charean Williams on April 27, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Tulsa at Cincinnati
Getty Images

University of Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner isn’t expected to be the No. 1 overall choice. USC receiver Keyshawn Johnson was the last non-quarterback, offensive tackle or edge rusher to go No. 1 overall when the Jets selected him in 1996.

Since the AFL-NFL merger, a defensive back has never gone No. 1 overall.

Gardner thinks he should be the first.

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” Gardner said, via Darryl Slater of of NJ.com. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”

Gardner won’t have to wait long to hear his name called Thursday night. PFT’s mock draft has the Jets selecting Gardner with the fourth overall choice.

Gardner will be happy with wherever he ends up. But true to his nickname, which a youth football coach gave to him because of his swagger, Gardner believes the teams that pass on him will regret it.

“I just feel like I can go on the field and dominate any receiver who lines up in front of me,” Gardner said matter of fact.

Gardner, who turns 22 in August, doesn’t believe he will face an adjustment to the NFL game after making 99 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions and 27 pass breakups in his three seasons in college.

“It’ll be easy,” Gardner said. “The older I get, the better I want to get. I don’t want to be one of those guys who gets to about 30 and they say, ‘Ah, he’s about to retire.’ At 30, I want to be playing my best. I want to be better than I was when I was 25.”

After he is told that few NFL corners remain elite past 30, Gardner quickly responded, “I know, but I’m different.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Sauce Gardner: I feel like I’m the chosen one

  1. Red Flags all over this guy. Reminds me of Jalen Ramsey. Pick this guy up after he’s dumped by the team he was drafted by.

  5. Remember when Josh Rosen said that all the teams who took other QB’s before him made a huge mistake?

    Real bad boys move in silence and violence

  7. This kid hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL and I am already tired of hearing from him

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.