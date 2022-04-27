Study shows Paul Brown Stadium needs nearly $500 million in upgrades over the next 20 years

Getty Images

The Bengals won’t be looking for taxpayer money to replace their home stadium. They eventually could be looking for taxpayer money to upgrade their stadium.

Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, a study has found that Paul Brown Stadium needs $493.7 million in upgrades over the next 20 years. Neither Hamilton County nor the Bengals have endorsed the study, yet. There’s no intention or plan to build a new stadium.

The team’s lease at the stadium runs through 2026. Whether and to what extent the upgrades are made, and whether and to what extent the Bengals pay for the upgrades, is to be determined.

The venue opened in 2000, replacing Riverfront Stadium. It was one of several multi-purpose venues that looked like oversized ashtrays.