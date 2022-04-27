“The teens” would be Panthers “comfort level” in trading down

Getty Images

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said during a Tuesday press conference that there are a couple of quarterbacks he’d be comfortable taking with the sixth overall pick on Thursday night and he wasn’t shy about discussing the need to “stabilize” the position heading into the season, but he didn’t lock himself into anything.

Fitterer said the Panthers have spoken to more than half the league about trade possibilities and that “maybe three to four” of those teams have shown serious interest in moving up to the sixth spot. He also gave some idea of how far he’d be willing to move down.

“I think the comfort level would be really in the teens,” Fitterer said, via Schuyler Callihan of SI.com. “This is a large group, a unique group between that 25-50 range there are a lot of good players that are foundation-type players. You want to be disciplined not trading out of those levels, but I think the teens, if I had to put a number on it, that would probably be the most comfortable spot but you just have to weigh what’s on the table at the time.”

After the sixth pick, the Panthers are not set to pick again until the 137th selection at the end of the fourth round. Trading down could net them more picks to use in the interim, but they will have to weigh that move against the possibility of missing out on a quarterback who can upgrade their offense.