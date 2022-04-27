Titans exercising Jeffery Simmons’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Titans have exercised the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, the team announced. That locks in Simmons for 2023 at $10.7 million, which is fully guaranteed.

The move was expected.

Simmons, the 19th overall choice in 2019, is coming off his first Pro Bowl and made second-team All-Pro.

He totaled a career-best 8.5 sacks in 2021, and he led the Titans with 58 quarterback pressures. Simmons also ranked second on the Titans with 12 tackles for loss.

He added three sacks in the playoff loss to the Bengals.

In three seasons, Simmons has 135 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss.