Travon Walker will watch draft with friends, family from hotel in Atlanta

Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has become the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars. Whenever Walker’s name is called, he will not walk across the stage in Las Vegas to share a photo op with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Walker declined the invitation from the league.

He did not want to leave out any family or friends, so instead of partying in Vegas, more than 70 guests will enjoy the moment with Walker at the Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta on Thursday night, the Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Four Georgia players have gone No. 1 overall, so Walker would join Frank Sinkwich (1943, Lions), Charley Trippi (1945, Cardinals), Harry Babcock (1953, 49ers) and Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions) if it happens. Only Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC have had five players selected No. 1 overall in NFL draft history.

“I’m enjoying it, I guess, but I’ve got to stay grounded because I haven’t been drafted yet, so there’s no need to get excited now,” Walker told the AJC. “I’m just happy to have the opportunity to get drafted and be in the position that I’m in.”

Walker is a one-year starter, but his 37 tackles, six sacks and a team-best 36 quarterback pressures were enough to make him a top-10 draft prospect. He had a touchdown-saving, 30-yard rundown of Crimson Tide receiver Agiye Hall in the championship game that wowed NFL scouts.

Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett was the last edge rusher to go No. 1 overall when the Browns selected him in 2017.