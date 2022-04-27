Vince Wilfork’s son pleads guilty to stealing his Super Bowl rings

Getty Images

The so of former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has pleaded guilty to stealing jewelry and memorabilia from his father that included two Super Bowl rings.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork pleaded guilty to theft of property greater than $300,000 and was given five years of probation, according to the Galveston Daily News. If he successfully completes the probation, the conviction will be vacated.

Vince Wilfork reported on May 10 that he was missing two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings, a college football national championship ring, necklaces, bracelets and earrings. A Patriots fan who heard about Wilfork’s missing rings contacted Wilfork to inform him that someone had been offering Wilfork’s Super Bowl rings for sale in an online sports memorabilia community.

It turned out that the person offering them for sale had previously paid $62,000 to Wilfork’s son for the rings. The memorabilia dealer, who didn’t know that Wilfork’s son didn’t have permission to sell the rings, handed them over to police when informed they had been reported stolen.

Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney said the Wilfork family accepts the conclusion of the legal matter and is trying to move forward.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” attorney Mark Aronowitz told the Galveston Daily News.

Wilfork played for the Patriots from 2004 to 2014 and was on their Super Bowl XXXIX and XLIX-winning teams. He also played for the Texans in 2015 and 2016.