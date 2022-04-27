Zach Wilson: Deebo Samuel is great, trust team to get the right guys

Getty Images

The Jets made a run at trading for Tyreek Hill and they’ve been mentioned as a bidder for Deebo Samuel, so it seems clear that one of their top priorities is upgrading the receiving options for quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of the 2021 first-round pick’s second NFL season.

Wilson shared some of his thoughts about that effort during a Wednesday press conference. Wilson called it unfortunate that the Jets weren’t able to secure Hill’s rights before he was dealt to the Dolphins. He added that he’s sure the team is “really gonna work to get the next one” and that he trusts General Manager Joe Douglas to make that one the right one.

If that turns out to be Samuel, that’s good with Wilson.

“Obviously, Deebo is a great player. There’s definitely no hesitation there,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

A trade isn’t the only route the Jets could take to add receiving help. They have the fourth and 10th overall picks on Thursday night and could go that route to bolster Wilson’s supporting cast for 2022 and beyond.