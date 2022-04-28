NFL Draft order 2022: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the 49ers, Justin Fields to the Bears and Mac Jones to the Patriots.

That was last year, though, and this time around, there’s a chance that we could see a draft with no quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs, or receivers taken in the Top 10. 2022 could be the year to shine for offensive tackles and pass rushers, with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Travon Walker showing up in top spots on mock drafts and top-five lists nationwide.

It’s a relatively quiet year for quarterbacks without a clear number one prospect at the position. There’s also not a clear landing spot for Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Matt Corral of Ole Miss, the top names in this year’s QB class.

This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders. The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30. Below are all 262 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk). Check out additional 2022 NFL Draft coverage including mock drafts, news, rumors, trades, video analysis and more here.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from CHI)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
  10. New York Jets (from SEA)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from CLE)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
  19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Round 2

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Houston Texans
  6. New York Jets (from CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
  9. Seattle Seahawks
  10. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. Baltimore Ravens
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. Washington Commanders (from IND)
  16. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
  17. New Orleans Saints
  18. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
  22. New England Patriots
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. Houston Texans
  5. New York Jets
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
  10. Atlanta Falcons
  11. Denver Broncos
  12. Baltimore Ravens
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Cleveland Browns
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Houston Texans (from NO)
  17. New York Giants (from MIA)
  18. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
  33. Detroit Lions*
  34. New Orleans Saints*
  35. Cleveland Browns*
  36. Baltimore Ravens*
  37. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)*
  38. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*
  39. Kansas City Chiefs*
  40. Los Angeles Rams*
  41. San Francisco 49ers*

Round 4

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE)
  3. Houston Texans
  4. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)
  6. New York Jets (from CAR)
  7. New York Giants (from CHI)
  8. Washington Commanders
  9. Atlanta Falcons
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Denver Broncos (from SEA)
  12. New York Jets (from MIN)
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. New Orleans Saints
  16. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
  17. Indianapolis Colts
  18. Los Angeles Chargers
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Miami Dolphins (from PIT)
  21. Las Vegas Raiders
  22. New England Patriots
  23. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Carolina Panthers (from LAR via HOU)
  33. Pittsburgh Steelers*
  34. Baltimore Ravens*
  35. Green Bay Packers*
  36. Baltimore Ravens*
  37. Los Angeles Rams*
  38. Tennessee Titans*

Round 5

  1. Carolina Panthers (from JAX)
  2. Seattle Seahawks (from DET via DEN)
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Chicago Bears (from HOU)
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Seattle Seahawks
  11. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS)
  12. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
  13. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
  15. New England Patriots (from MIA)
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. New York Jets (from PIT)
  21. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. New England Patriots (from TB)
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. New York Giants (from KC via BAL)
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams
  33. Dallas Cowboys*
  34. Detroit Lions*
  35. Dallas Cowboys*
  36. Indianapolis Colts*

Round 6

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. Houston Texans
  5. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)
  6. Buffalo Bills (from CAR – Conditional)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars (SEA)
  10. Washington Commanders
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional)
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
  15. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI)
  16. Los Angeles Chargers

Round 6 Pick 17 – Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)

  1. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA)
  2. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI)
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT)
  4. Carolina Panthers (from LV)
  5. New England Patriots
  6. Arizona Cardinals
  7. Cleveland Browns (from DAL)
  8. Buffalo Bills
  9. Tennessee Titans
  10. Houston Texans (from GB)
  11. Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI)
  12. Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ)
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional)
  14. Cincinnati Bengals
  15. New England Patriots (from LAR)
  16. Los Angeles Rams*
  17. Los Angeles Rams*
  18. Atlanta Falcons*
  19. Los Angeles Chargers*
  20. Arizona Cardinals*
  21. Indianapolis Colts*
  22. Detroit Lions*
  23. Los Angeles Rams*
  24. Tennessee Titans*
  25. * San Francisco 49ers*
  26. San Francisco 49ers*

Round 7

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Cleveland Browns (from DET)
  3. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG)
  6. Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR)
  7. Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU)
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Washington Commanders
  10. Buffalo Bills (from ATL)
  11. Denver Broncos
  12. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN)
  13. Detroit Lions (from CLE)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL)
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
  17. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA)
  18. Indianapolis Colts
  19. Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA)
  22. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Houston Texans (from DAL)
  25. Cleveland Browns (from BUF)
  26. Miami Dolphins (from TEN)
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Minnesota Vikings (from SF via DEN)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams
  33. Los Angeles Chargers*
  34. Los Angeles Chargers*
  35. Arizona Cardinals*
  36. Arizona Cardinals*
  37. Green Bay Packers*
  38. Kansas City Chiefs*
  39. Los Angeles Chargers*
  40. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  41. San Francisco 49ers*

NFL Draft 2022 Picks by Team

