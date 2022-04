Getty Images

The Bengals waited a lot longer than usual to make a first-round pick. They made their pick at No. 31, by selecting Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill.

Hill has plenty of versatility to the Cincinnati secondary. And the move comes after the team spent plenty of money in free agency on improving their offensive line.

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl in 2021, for the first time in 33 years. They intend to contend on a regular basis. They’ve gotten some help on the last line of defense.