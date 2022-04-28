Bills draft picks 2022: Full list of Buffalo’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the second consecutive season in 2021 and beat their division rival New England Patriots during Wild Card Weekend. But Buffalo’s playoff run ended in familiar fashion with an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, this time in the AFC Divisional Round. WR Tyreek Hill torched Buffalo’s defense to the tune of 11 catches for 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in that playoff game last season. The Bills now have the misfortune of facing Hill at least twice a year after the Miami Dolphins acquired the speedy wide receiver from the Chiefs.

The Bills have eight picks in this year’s draft, the first coming at 25th overall. Finding a cornerback to play opposite of Tre'Davious White should be a priority entering this draft. After moving on from wide receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, the Bills poached WR Jamison Crowder from the New York Jets. Buffalo shouldn’t stop there, and will likely look to the draft to find more offensive weapons for quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills signed two-time Super Bowl champion LB Von Miller and OG Roger Safford to get after opposing quarterbacks and better protect Allen. Miller provides a much-needed upgrade to Buffalo’s pass rush and maybe the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.

Buffalo will have a new play-caller this year, but don’t expect the offense to change too much. The Bills named Ken Dorsey their new offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left with assistant general manager Joe Schoen to try and turn around the New York Giants organization. Dorsey has coached the team’s quarterbacks for the last three seasons while also serving as the team’s passing game coordinator since 2019.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Bills take in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Buffalo Bills 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: No. 89

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 168

Round 6: No. 185 (from CAR)

Round 6: No. 203

Round 7: No. 231 (from ATL)

Click here to see all of Buffalo’s picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Check out draft picks for other teams in the AFC East:

Miami Dolphins 2022 draft picks

New England Patriots 2022 draft picks

New York Jets 2022 draft picks