Bills trade up, take Kaiir Elam at No. 23

Getty Images

The Ravens made one of Thursday night’s biggest moves when they dealt wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall selection.

They made a somewhat smaller move with that pick when they traded it to the Bills for the 25th and 130th selections in this year’s draft. Buffalo used the pick to take Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Elam started games during all three seasons with the Gators and intercepted five passes during his time in their secondary. He joins a Bills cornerback group that lost Levi Wallace as a free agent and may open the season without Tre'Davious White as he recovers from a torn ACL.

The Ravens now have sixth fourth-round picks to go with No. 25, a second-rounder and two thirds, so they may not be done wheeling and dealing.