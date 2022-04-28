Buccaneers draft picks 2022: Full list of Tampa Bay’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

Few teams have had as eventful of an offseason as the Buccaneers. Following their Divisional Round exit at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams, Tampa Bay saw QB Tom Brady retire, only to announce his return a little over a month later. A couple of weeks later, Bruce Arians stepped down from his role as head coach and DC Todd Bowles was promoted as his replacement.

Bowles takes over a roster that has very few holes, but one area the team could address is defensive line. Three veteran contributors, Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Steve McLendon are all still unsigned. Regardless, GM Jason Licht said in recent weeks that it’s a position they’re always looking “to add depth and add youth,” so one can expect the Bucs to target defensive linemen in the draft.

No team allowed fewer sacks in the 2021 regular season than the Bucs, but Tampa Bay lost both of their starting guards this offseason. LG Ali Marpet retired in February and then RG Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals in free agency. GM Jason Licht addressed one of the spots by sending a 5th-round pick to New England for Shaq Mason, but the position is still one the Bucs could address in the first two days of the draft.

Rob Gronkowski is still undecided on whether he will return, but regardless of his decision, tight end is a spot Tampa Bay could use a younger option. O.J. Howard left for Buffalo in free agency, leaving veteran Cameron Brate as the only NFL-proven TE on the team if Gronkowski doesn’t come back.

Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT's Peacock channel.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 27

Round 2: No. 60

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 133

Round 7: No. 248

Round 7: No. 261

