Cardinals will pick up Marquise Brown’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marquise Brown is headed to Arizona and he’s got a guaranteed contract for the next two years.

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim announced that the team will be exercising Brown’s fifth-year option shortly after completing a trade with the Ravens for his services. The Cardinals sent the 23rd pick to Baltimore for Brown and the 100th overall selection.

Brown is now set to make $13.413 million for the 2023 season.

The Cardinals are also picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Kyler Murray‘s contract and the trade for Brown reunites the former Oklahoma teammates at the professional level. Should their partnership remain fruitful, their run in Arizona will likely extend well beyond the 2023 campaign.