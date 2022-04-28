Chargers give Justin Herbert protection with Zion Johnson at 17

Getty Images

Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert is a high priority for the Chargers, and they just made it their top priority in the 2022 NFL draft.

With the 17th overall pick in the draft, the Chargers selected guard Zion Johnson from Boston College.

Johnson was initially a little-noticed recruit who went to Davidson, and he played well enough there that he got the chance to transfer to Boston College, where he flourished. He was an All-American last year.

In Los Angeles, Johnson is expected to be the starting right guard from Day One. Herbert will be glad to have him.