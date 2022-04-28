Charles Cross goes to Seahawks at No. 9

Getty Images

The Seahawks acquired the ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft when they traded Russell Wilson to Denver earlier this offseason in a move that signaled the end of a successful era of football in Seattle.

They kicked off the next era by selecting Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross with the ninth overall pick in Las Vegas on Thursday night. He is the third tackle to come off the board in the last four picks.

Cross fills a huge need for the Seahawks with last year’s left tackle Duane Brown unsigned and no obvious choice to fill the position on the roster. He was a two-year starter at the SEC school and was frequently a mock draft choice for the Seahawks given their need at the position.

Seattle has several other needs and they’ll be back up with the 40th and 41st picks unless they use them to facilitate a trade back up the board at some point.