Chiefs take George Karlaftis at No. 30 overall

Purdue v Nebraska
Earlier on Thursday night, the Chiefs moved up to No. 21 to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

With their second pick of the first round, Kansas City elected to stick with defense, choosing Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis at No. 30 overall.

Karlaftis was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, recording 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 12 games. He also had three forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups, and blocked a field goal.

He ended up starting all 27 games that he played while at Purdue, also becoming a first-team freshman All-American back in 2019 when he had 7.5 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss.

Given that the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, it is a moderate surprise that the club did not end up going with a receiver in the first round.

Kansas City’s next selection will be at No. 50 overall in the second round — one of the picks the club acquired in the deal for Hill.

  1. It’s not like the team doesn’t need desperate help on defense, so there’s no way to be mad at tonight. Hopefully he turns into a viable option to make getting out from under Frank Clark easier by this time next year.

  2. There were maybe a couple top tier WRs out of reach the next tier is plenty deep in the second and third. They shored up that sorry defense a bit with a couple players that can come in and start. Ide look for them to grab a couple wrs, maybe a tackle tomorrow.

  5. Great first round for the Chiefs. Two instant starters on the defense. I think with their 3 picks tomorrow night they find their Hill replacement, Kelce’s future replacement at TE and another DB or a RB to pair with CEH.

