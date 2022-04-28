Chiefs trade up for cornerback Trent McDuffie

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the Patriots to No. 21, cutting the line in front of the Packers at a time when both teams needed No. 1 receivers.

And, of course, the Chiefs didn’t take a receiver.

The Chiefs instead have taken Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. It’s a surprise, given the decision to trade receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

That said, the run on receivers didn’t leave the Chiefs with many options. And so they opted for help at a position that becomes very important in the high-powered AFC West.