Chiefs trade up for cornerback Trent McDuffie

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT
The Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the Patriots to No. 21, cutting the line in front of the Packers at a time when both teams needed No. 1 receivers.

And, of course, the Chiefs didn’t take a receiver.

The Chiefs instead have taken Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. It’s a surprise, given the decision to trade receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

That said, the run on receivers didn’t leave the Chiefs with many options. And so they opted for help at a position that becomes very important in the high-powered AFC West.

  1. LOL

    BB fleeces the field. Will still get who he wants at 29 and then adds a 3rd and 4th.

    Word has been out for months you get the same player at 2-4, so why trade up?

    Chiefs fleeced.

  2. Excellent selection!!! Hopefully WR George Pickens will be there for them at #29. If not, trade back for more picks in rounds 2 3 and 4.

  3. Chiefs fleeced.
    ________________________
    LOL!!!

    KC and Buffalo have you very, very worried.

