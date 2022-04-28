Commanders take receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 16

Getty Images

The Commanders could have had receiver Jameson Williams at No. 11. They passed, opting to trade down five spots. In that lower spot, the Commanders got a receiver.

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson heads to Washington, as the complement to Terry McLaurin (unless he gets traded). It shows that they’re doing what they have to do to add talent around quarterback Carson Wentz, a player the team doesn’t view as a short-term solution.

The decision to not take Williams and to wait for Dotson creates an interesting apples-to-apples comparison between those two players as their careers unfold. Williams, when healthy, could be special. The Commanders will be secretly hoping he isn’t, or at least not more special than Dotson.