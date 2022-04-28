Dolphins will exercise Christian Wilkins’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

A new crop of first-round picks will enter the NFL on Thursday night, but the Dolphins aren’t in position to add one of them to the roster.

They traded their first-rounder to the Eagles to acquire Jaylen Waddle last year and this year’s pick went to the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill, so they’ve decided to turn their attention to one of their past first-round selections instead.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the team is exercising its fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ contract. He’s guaranteed a salary of $10.753 million next year as a result of having the option picked up.

Wilkins was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft and he’s started 43 of the 47 games he’s played for Miami. Wilkins has 192 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries since entering the league. He’s also caught two passes for two touchdowns while moonlighting on offense.