Dolphins will exercise Christian Wilkins’ fifth-year option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2022, 9:27 AM EDT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

A new crop of first-round picks will enter the NFL on Thursday night, but the Dolphins aren’t in position to add one of them to the roster.

They traded their first-rounder to the Eagles to acquire Jaylen Waddle last year and this year’s pick went to the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill, so they’ve decided to turn their attention to one of their past first-round selections instead.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the team is exercising its fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ contract. He’s guaranteed a salary of $10.753 million next year as a result of having the option picked up.

Wilkins was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft and he’s started 43 of the 47 games he’s played for Miami. Wilkins has 192 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries since entering the league. He’s also caught two passes for two touchdowns while moonlighting on offense.

 

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Dolphins will exercise Christian Wilkins’ fifth-year option

  2. colainsa says:
    April 28, 2022 at 10:02 am
    Solid player entering his prime at a valuable position. No-brainer.

    —————–

    Except without an extension in the near future, it gives the player more leverage. Why not have the extension ready if you are sold on the player?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.