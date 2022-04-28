Draft odds have Evan Neal as the wild card of the Top 10

Getty Images

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is a Top 10 pick, everyone agrees. But no one seems to have any idea where in the Top 10 he’s going to go.

The latest draft odds have Neal as such a sure thing to go in the Top 10 that he’s not even on the board: Along with Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Ikem Ekwonu, Neal is one of four players who doesn’t even have Top 10 odds listed.

And yet the pick-by-pick draft odds don’t show any spot where Neal has more than a 12 percent chance of landing. His most likely landing spot is with the Seahawks at No. 9, but his odds of going there imply there’s only an 11.8 percent chance of the Seahawks drafting Neal. The betting odds suggest LSU cornerback Derek Stingley as a more likely pick for the Seahawks.

Other spots where Neal could land include the Giants at No. 5 (11.4 percent), Giants at No. 7 (10.7 percent) and Panthers at No. 6 (10.6 percent). But at all of those spots, there’s another player the betting odds have as more likely to land there.

Add it all up, and while Neal is likely to hear his name called early tonight, there’s no way of knowing which team will turn in a card with his name on it.