Eagles, A.J. Brown agree to four-year, $100 million extension

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 28, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT
Not only has receiver A.J. Brown been surprisingly traded to the Eagles on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s now also agreed to a new contract with his new team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Eagles and Brown have agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

Just last week, Titans G.M. Jon Robinson said that he “didn’t foresee” trading Brown. But clearly, Tennessee was not willing to pay Brown as much as the Eagles.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts now has DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown as his top targets for 2022.

Brown caught 63 passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns in 13 games in 2021. He went over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons for the Titans.

12 responses to “Eagles, A.J. Brown agree to four-year, $100 million extension

  3. Too much to pay a wr……and it’s not the wr…it is the qb….and philly still needs a qb.

  9. yolo2020 says:
    April 28, 2022 at 10:25 pm

    All the Eagles need now is a QB. How does Howie have a job?

    ———————–

    Uh, maybe because he put together a Super Bowl team and fields a perennial playoff team?

  10. After the Lions plunked them by leapfrogging them for Williams, this was their fallback plan

  11. Total panic move…..got fleeced by the lions with the Williams pick….Howie responds by overpaying for a wr and trading draft capital…..not smart

  12. Howie had a good night. By the time Smith comes up, they’ll be at the end of this contract, and Hurts either sinks or swims with these resources next year while they have two first rounders to replace him. He’s a dummy, but he’s a smart dummy sometimes.

