Eagles, A.J. Brown agree to four-year, $100 million extension

Getty Images

Not only has receiver A.J. Brown been surprisingly traded to the Eagles on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s now also agreed to a new contract with his new team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Eagles and Brown have agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

Just last week, Titans G.M. Jon Robinson said that he “didn’t foresee” trading Brown. But clearly, Tennessee was not willing to pay Brown as much as the Eagles.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts now has DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown as his top targets for 2022.

Brown caught 63 passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns in 13 games in 2021. He went over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons for the Titans.