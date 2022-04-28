Falcons take Drake London at No. 8

Posted by Charean Williams on April 28, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT
The Falcons had their choice of quarterbacks with the eighth overall choice. They instead selected a receiver over Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

USC’s Drake London was the choice for Atlanta. He will pair with last year’s No. 4 overall choice, tight end Kyle Pitts, for veteran quaterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons with an out after 2022, so the team is expected to select a quarterback at some point in this draft. It was not to be in the first round, though.

The Falcons were in need of a No. 1 receiver after losing Calvin Ridley to a suspension for all of 2022. London joins a receiving corps that includes Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, Austin Trammell and Frank Darby. So, there was an obvious need.

