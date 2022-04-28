Gabriel Davis: I would’ve scored five touchdowns vs. Chiefs under new overtime rule

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is confident the Chiefs’ defense was never going to stop him in their playoff game last season.

Davis had four touchdowns in that game, an overtime loss in Kansas City, and upon learning about the NFL’s new rule guaranteeing both teams a possession in postseason overtime, Davis immediately insisted he would have scored another touchdown if given another chance.

“I would’ve had five touchdowns that game,” Gabriel said in a video posted by the Bills.

There’s a good chance that Davis would have had that fifth touchdown, as both teams’ offenses were unstoppable late in that Bills-Chiefs game. It’s even possible that Davis could have scored a sixth touchdown, although that would have required the Bills to stop the Chiefs’ offense first.