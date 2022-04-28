Giants decline fifth-year option on Daniel Jones

The Giants have made a pair of key decisions on their two 2019 first-round draft picks.

According to multiple reports, New York has declined quarterback Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option for 2023. But the club announced that it’s picked up defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence‘s fifth-year option.

The Giants’ announcement on Lawrence made no mention of Jones.

New York was widely expected to decline Jones’ option. If they had exercised it, Jones would have been guaranteed a $22 million salary for the 2023 season. If Jones starts in 2022 and plays well, he’ll certainly be a candidate to be franchise tagged before hitting the open market. But if not, then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next March.

At quarterback, the Giants currently have only Tyrod Taylor under contract for 2023.

In 11 games last season, Jones completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He missed the backend of the season with a neck injury, but has said he expects to be ready for the upcoming year.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in 2019 and is now set to make $10.8 million guaranteed in 2023. He recorded 54 total tackles last year with five tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. In 48 games over three seasons, he has 9.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits.

