Giants select Kayvon Thibodeaux with fifth overall pick

Getty Images

One of the teams that plays its home games at MetLife Stadium took a cornerback in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at No. 4 overall.

The second kept the streak of defensive players going with an edge rusher.

With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Giants have selected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux had 19.0 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in his time at Oregon, where he was a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He was also the Pac-12 championship game MVP in 2020 and the Pac-12 defensive freshman of the year in 2019.

While New York was perhaps thought of as targeting an offensive tackle at No. 5, the club still has a chance to get one of the top linemen on their draft board. The Giants will be back on the clock shortly, as the club also holds the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft.