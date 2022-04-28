Giants take Evan Neal at No. 7

Getty Images

After selecting one of the best pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft, the Giants have now also drafted one of the best pass blockers.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal has gone to the Giants with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

This was the Giants’ second pick tonight; they took Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick. Neal was selected with a pick that was originally the Bears’ first-round pick, which the Bears traded to the Giants last year so they could move up in the 2021 first round and draft Justin Fields.

The Giants decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones, so it’s unclear how much of a future Jones has in New York. But the Giants think they have a franchise tackle, even if they don’t have a franchise quarterback.