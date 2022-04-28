Gus Bradley: I think Stephon Gilmore fits us pretty well

Getty Images

The Colts signed veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier this month to a two-year deal, an important signing for a team trying to challenge the Titans in the AFC South.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said during a Wednesday press conference that he didn’t know Gilmore personally before Indianapolis began showing interest. But Gilmore is close to defensive end Melvin Ingram, who played under Bradley with the Chargers. That mutual connection helped both sides understand Gilmore’s fit with Bradley’s defense.

“I think people who have played in it or watched it, they know we like to be aggressive on the perimeter,” Bradley said. “So, to be able to play press coverage, and even in our zone coverages, we play press. That’s what we’d like to do. When you have that, you’d like to have a guy with some length. Obviously, speed is important but there’s times that we can’t always press and that savviness is going to have to come into play.

“Just his ability and his experiences around so many different systems and to come in — we had a good discussion on what we’d ask of him and what he could bring. We’re very excited just because of his past experiences and the qualities that he has physically too, I think fit us pretty well.”

Dealing with injuries and a trade request in the last two seasons, Gilmore was on the field for 11 games in 2020 and just eight contests in 2021. Nevertheless, he was a Pro Bowler in both seasons after winning AP defensive player of the year in 2019.

A first-round pick in 2012, Gilmore has 27 career interceptions and 116 passes defensed in 132 games.