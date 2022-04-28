If Aidan Hutchinson is on the board at No. 2, the Lions should not hesitate

Getty Images

Jacksonville’s choice could be Detroit’s gain.

With recent momentum nudging the Jaguars away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and toward Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, the Lions are sitting very pretty at No. 2.

Michigan born. Michigan bred. Michigan man, through and through. Apart from the skill that has put him at the top of the draft class, his vocal ties will help put asses in the seats for the Lions.

Ultimately, that’s what it’s about. Teams need to be good enough to contend. They also need to have enough players to get fans to want to show up. Of the available options at the top of the draft, Hutchinson is the one that helps the ions do both.

If they want a quarterback (and they should), they can address that later. Or they can trade for Baker Mayfield. (Yep, I’m still trying.) But Hutchinson should be the no-brainer choice for the Lions, if he’s there at No. 2.

Some who are picking sufficiently low to get either Walker or Hutchinson (and thus have no way to engineer a slide by either of them) believe Hutchinson is the much better player.

Whether the Lions see this clearly and immediately could be the ultimate litmus test as to whether they’re finally on the right track.