If Aidan Hutchinson is on the board at No. 2, the Lions should not hesitate

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT
Jacksonville’s choice could be Detroit’s gain.

With recent momentum nudging the Jaguars away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and toward Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, the Lions are sitting very pretty at No. 2.

Michigan born. Michigan bred. Michigan man, through and through. Apart from the skill that has put him at the top of the draft class, his vocal ties will help put asses in the seats for the Lions.

Ultimately, that’s what it’s about. Teams need to be good enough to contend. They also need to have enough players to get fans to want to show up. Of the available options at the top of the draft, Hutchinson is the one that helps the ions do both.

If they want a quarterback (and they should), they can address that later. Or they can trade for Baker Mayfield. (Yep, I’m still trying.) But Hutchinson should be the no-brainer choice for the Lions, if he’s there at No. 2.

Some who are picking sufficiently low to get either Walker or Hutchinson (and thus have no way to engineer a slide by either of them) believe Hutchinson is the much better player.

Whether the Lions see this clearly and immediately could be the ultimate litmus test as to whether they’re finally on the right track.

23 responses to “If Aidan Hutchinson is on the board at No. 2, the Lions should not hesitate

  1. When Aidan Hutchinson is on the board at one, the Jaguars should not hesitate… unless they can trade down.

  3. Thibodeaux is the better prospect, but we shouldn’t be upset if Hutchinson is the pick. Pundits be damned.

  4. Thibodeaux will be the pick at 2. Write it down. There’s a reason he “quit” the combine. He knows he’s going no later than 2. It upset a lot of teams who want him to fall. But he won’t.

  5. Mayfield isn’t an upgrade over Goff. No point in giving up assets for a prima donna when you’ve got an equally average QB who is at least a good cultural fit. I’m fine giving Goff another season, using the 32nd and 34th picks to get some hopeful starters, and then addressing QB next year in a better draft and when we can get out of Goff’s deal easily (or extend him if he surprises).

  6. I disagree. If he is available, they should field calls to see what they can get. They have so many needs that moving down to 6-10 and getting more picks would be wise.

  7. All the sport media outlets say the same thing. That if Aidan Hutchinson is there at #2, that the Lions should not hesitate, that there’s nothing to think about. If that were true, why do all these same sources hesitate to have the Jaguars select this same player? Between the Jaguars and Lions, the teams needs are very similar – so wouldn’t also the two teams’ draft strategies be similar? The only reason the media is in love with Hutchinson going to the Lions is because Hutch played at Michigan. That’s it and that’s all.

  8. As a Lions fan if Hutchinson is on the board at 2 and the Lions pass on him I will be gutted.

  10. There is no QB worth wasting a 1st round pick on (or even a second round pick) or wasting any pick on Baker (unless the Browns pay his salary), but drafting someone purely because he is local is why bad teams remain bad. The only way to put asses in the seat is to win, not by bringing in locals (Vikings tried this with a certain QB)/players rapidly going downhill (Arizona)/diva coaches (Jags) etc. Though Adrian is a solid pick, a football player (not a look at me) and decent choice, none of the top players jump out as “generational, game changer, once in a decade” type player.

  11. Thibodeaux is the better prospect

    I don’t know, we get a lot of Oregon games where I live and he is always mentioned as a “player to watch” pregame and most of the time you wonder if he’s playing. Guy has Vernon Gholston written all over him imo.

  12. Rumor here in Florida is owner Shad Khan wants proven player in Hutchinson, while GM Trent Baalke wants the potential of Trayvon Walker. I’ve seen so many draft busts by Jacksonville since I moved here that I have to agree with KHAN!

  13. Selecting him because of local ties would be the Lions thing to do. In the NFL, talent/skill > origin/motor. You take Thibodaux one of them SEC boys (Trayvon Walker, Jermaine Johnson) or trade down. And if he’s there still, then you take him.

  14. What would Kevin Costner do?
    Curse at guys for eating pancakes.

  17. If Hutchinson is on the board at 2 and the Lions DONT pick him then the Texans are going to be thrilled. Im praying that the first 4 teams are nuts and he slips to my Giants (I know its a pipe dream).

  18. I’m hoping for Hutch both because I want him and because I want nothing to do with Thibodeaux. It has nothing to do with “off the field”. I don’t get the hype for him as a player even. He neither filled up the stat sheets, nor did he test as a MONSTER. He has been all hype from day one. He may not be a bust and may even be a great player, but there is nothing of substance to show that. Watching his tape you see a player just trying to run by or bull rush the tackle. If that doesn’t work he gives up on the play and appears to be hoping the play doesn’t come back his way.

  19. Hutchinson at 2 OR a trade down would be good. My dream scenario is trading down for the two Philly picks, but I doubt that will happen.

    Lions have a ton of holes to fill, and they can land a star LB or WR in the middle of the round. If they were to land the Philly picks, that fixes both of those spots (or a solid DE and WR, then the LB at the end of the round). Take a safety with the #34 pick, and that position group becomes solid as well… assuming, of course, that all of the choices pan out, which is always a question.

    Standing pat, I’d love to see Hutchinson at 2, then the best LB or S at the end of the round, then whichever is best between the available WRs or LB/S (whichever didn’t get picked earlier) at #34. Top of the third round is simply “best available” to increase the talent on the roster.

    If this draft executes well and players pan out, the rebuild is looking decent. An 8-9 (or even 7-10) record at the end of the season shows progress, and two first rounders next year positions the team with a young roster.

    Goff, I think, can be a solid piece if he has a good roster. He doesn’t need to be a top 10 quarterback. He’s on a team-friendly contract for the next 3 seasons, which gives the team time to draft a “has tools but needs coaching” quarterback or two in that time to learn and develop.

    It’s Day 1 of the draft and we have a high pick – this is optimism season for us long-suffering Lions fans. 🙂

  20. No one in Detroit wants Baker Mayfield. The coaches don’t want him. The GM doesn’t want him. The fans DON’T WANT HIM! Ownership doesn’t want him. No one wants him. If Clevland wants to trade us Baker and 2 first round picks, we’ll take him off their hands, but we still don’t want him. We don’t want him today, we don’t want him tomorrow, we don’t want him next week, we don’t want him next month. WE DON’T WANT HIM!

  21. “spikeit2times says:
    April 28, 2022 at 11:54 am
    All the sport media outlets say the same thing. That if Aidan Hutchinson is there at #2, that the Lions should not hesitate, that there’s nothing to think about.”

    Because the assumption is that the Jags take Walker. If the media had them taking Thibodeaux than there may be more of a case made for Walker over Hutch. If not, then you would be correct that the Michigan connection was driving the narrative.

  22. Everyone in the building in Detroit is praying that the Jags take Walker. Getting Hutchinson, the most can’t miss prospect in this draft who also happens to have gone to Michigan, is an absolute dream scenario for them.

  23. Yes they should. Deep DE draft. Potential game changer in Sauce. Draft DE 32. Or if possible, trade down a few if NY comes calling. Then take Sauce.

