Jaguars exercise Josh Allen’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Before they begin the 2022 draft with the No. 1 overall pick, the Jaguars have announced an important piece of business.

Jacksonville announced on Thursday that the club has exercised edge rusher Josh Allen’s fifth-year option for 2023.

The Jaguars picked Allen at No. 7 overall in 2019 and he’s been a major contributor for the team ever since. He recorded 10.5 sacks for the Jaguars as a rookie, earning a pro bowl selection. He missed half of the 2020 season due to injury.

But he had a solid rebound season in 2021, recording 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits in 16 games.

By exercising the option, the Jaguars have now guaranteed Allen’s $11.5 million salary for 2023.