Jaguars make Travon Walker the first overall pick, as expected

Getty Images

The Jaguars got the first overall pick for the second straight year the hard way. They earned it.

A year after using the No. 1 selection on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars flipped to the other side of the ball. The pick was, as expected (recently), Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.

Walker emerged as the betting favorite to be the first pick in recent days. Before that, the favorite was Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The Jaguars were hoping to trade down a few spots. They obviously had no takers.

Many around the league have more faith in Hutchinson. One person with extensive scouting experience and employed by a team picking too low to get either player told PFT recently that Hutchinson is the far better player. As always, time will tell.

Walker opted not to attend the draft. The Commissioner will have to wait for his bear hugs.