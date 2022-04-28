Jaguars trade up to 27, take Devin Lloyd

Getty Images

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is heading to the Jaguars.

The Jaguars traded up to take Lloyd with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Lloyd is the second addition the Jaguars have made to their front seven tonight, having previously taken defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick.

The Jaguars traded Pick 33, Pick 106 and Pick 180 to get Pick 27 from the Bucs. That means the Bucs don’t have a pick tonight but will be the firs team picking on Friday night.

Jacksonville has earned the first overall pick two years in a row and is desperate to improve. The defensive front seven, at least, has become a lot more talented.