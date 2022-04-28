Jaguars trade up to 27, take Devin Lloyd

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State v Utah
Getty Images

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is heading to the Jaguars.

The Jaguars traded up to take Lloyd with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Lloyd is the second addition the Jaguars have made to their front seven tonight, having previously taken defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick.

The Jaguars traded Pick 33, Pick 106 and Pick 180 to get Pick 27 from the Bucs. That means the Bucs don’t have a pick tonight but will be the firs team picking on Friday night.

Jacksonville has earned the first overall pick two years in a row and is desperate to improve. The defensive front seven, at least, has become a lot more talented.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jaguars trade up to 27, take Devin Lloyd

  1. Shoulda took Hutchinson 1st over all. Lloyd solid I’m Sorry Jag Fans pick from Khan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.