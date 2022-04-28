Jaguars would like to trade down a few spots, but can’t find any takers

Getty Images

The Jaguars declared last week that they’ve narrowed their field of potential No. 1 overall picks to four. As a practical matter, this means that they can move down to No. 4 and still get one of the guys on their list.

Per a league source, the Jaguars are still hoping that they can find a path out of the top pick. However, they continue to find no takers.

At last week’s pre-draft press conference, G.M. Trent Baalke said no one has called about trading up. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Teams could be waiting until the right moment to make a move.

It hinges on whether a team sufficiently loves one of the top players to justify moving up. There continues to be no indication that the Lions at No. 2, the Texans at No. 3, the Jets at No. 4, or anyone else has become sufficiently smitten with any one player to make the move.

Our guess is that it won’t happen. Whether it does or doesn’t is one of the things that will or won’t play out before Jacksonville’s 10-minute window expires later tonight.