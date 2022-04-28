Jameson Williams on possibly playing with DeVonta Smith: It would be something no one’s seen

Posted by Charean Williams on April 28, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship
Getty Images

The Eagles have used their past two first-round draft choices on receivers. They made Jalen Reagor the 21st overall selection in 2020 and picked DeVonta Smith 10th overall last year.

The Eagles have two first-round choices tonight and could use one on a receiver again.

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams is among the favorites to end the night with the Eagles. He was a top-30 visit to the team’s NovaCare Complex.

“I’ve been hearing that a lot,” Smith told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia. “I’ve been keeping in contact with the Eagles. It was good.

“They told me they’d love to see me alongside DeVonta. I think that would be a great explosive offense, just something that no one’s seen before. We complement each other very well so I think that would be good.”

Smith set the franchise rookie record with 916 receiving yards on 64 catches with five touchdowns. He, too, played at Alabama, but Smith and Williams were never teammates.

Williams transferred to Alabama last year after two years at Ohio State. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played with Smith at Alabama before Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

“It would be wild playing with some people that came from the same college as me in the NFL,” Williams said. “That would be dope.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jameson Williams on possibly playing with DeVonta Smith: It would be something no one’s seen

  1. The Eagles’ Howie hitting on two drafted WRs in a row certainly would be something nobody’s ever seen before.

  3. He must of meant having two 170 pound wide outs racing downfield for nothing while their QB sneaks it for 3 yards because he can’t read defenses? I’m sure we’ve seen that before, just not for as long as the Eagles seem to be comfortable tolerating it from Jalen Hurts

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.