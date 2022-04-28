Jaycee Horn “back rolling” after broken foot

Getty Images

The Panthers’ plans for the sixth overall pick on Thursday night have been the subject of much attention around the NFL this offseason, but last year’s Panthers first-round pick has had other matters on his mind.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn was the eighth pick in 2021, but his rookie season ended with a broken foot in the third game of the season. Horn called the injury the “most difficult thing I’ve been through in my life” because it interrupted a year of learning on the job and left him on his own while the rest of the team focused on football.

Horn’s father Joe had a long career as an NFL wideout and told his son that “no one talks to you” when you’re hurt because you can’t help the team. Horn said that was tough, but he now feels like he’s back in sync as he moves closer to getting back on the field.

“But sometimes it’s like, ‘Damn, I can’t even get a what’s up?’ You can feel that kind of vibe. Dad taught me though, that’s just part of the business. Now I’m back rolling,” Horn said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Horn’s brief time in the lineup last year showed flashes of why the Panthers made him such a high pick. They’ll be hoping for a longer look at his skills this year.