Jets spring back into round one, take Jermaine Johnson with 26th pick

Good things happen in threes. Maybe even for the Jets.

The original Titans traded back into the first round with the current Titans, snagging the 26th overall pick. With the pick, the Jets selected Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Johnson joins cornerback Sauce Gardner (fourth) and receiver Garrett Wilson (10th) as new members of the Jets. If two of them hit, the Jets will be in good shape. If all three hit, the Jets could finally contend, again.

It’s the most first-round picks for the Jets since they had four in 2000.