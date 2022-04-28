Jets spring back into round one, take Jermaine Johnson with 26th pick

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT
2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Good things happen in threes. Maybe even for the Jets.

The original Titans traded back into the first round with the current Titans, snagging the 26th overall pick. With the pick, the Jets selected Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Johnson joins cornerback Sauce Gardner (fourth) and receiver Garrett Wilson (10th) as new members of the Jets. If two of them hit, the Jets will be in good shape. If all three hit, the Jets could finally contend, again.

It’s the most first-round picks for the Jets since they had four in 2000.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jets spring back into round one, take Jermaine Johnson with 26th pick

  2. Wow Joe Douglas absolutely sleighed the draft..I don’t why Jermaine slipped but we will take he looks good to me

  3. As much as I hate the jets, it will be good to see them compete in the AL East again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.