Jets take Garrett Wilson with 10th overall pick

The Jets got their draft going by picking cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the fourth overall pick.

For their second top 10-selection, they elected to switch to offense.

With the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, New York has selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2021 and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 when he caught 43 passes for 723 yards with six TDs in the pandemic-shortened season.

By picking Wilson, the Jets may have taken themselves out as a potential trade partner for San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel. But the 49ers have maintained that they would not like to trade Samuel anyway.

Wilson is the second receiver off the board after the Falcons drafted USC’s Drake London at No. 8 overall.