Jets take Sauce Gardner with fourth overall pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Cincinnati v Alabama
Getty Images

After a 4-13 season, the Jets came into Thursday night’s draft with plenty of needs to address on their roster and they chose to help out their 32nd-ranked defense with the fourth overall pick.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was the Jets’ choice with the first of their two first-round picks. He is the fourth straight defensive player off the board to start the draft.

Gardner was a consensus All-America while helping the Bearcats make it to the college football playoffs last season. He should walk into a starting job in a very thin Jets secondary and head coach Robert Saleh will be hoping that he becomes a foundation piece for a major turnaround during the 2022 season.

The Jets are set to add another piece a short time from now. They hold the No. 10 pick as a result of trading safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks, so should be getting a new teammate in the near future.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jets take Sauce Gardner with fourth overall pick

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.