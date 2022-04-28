Jets take Sauce Gardner with fourth overall pick

Getty Images

After a 4-13 season, the Jets came into Thursday night’s draft with plenty of needs to address on their roster and they chose to help out their 32nd-ranked defense with the fourth overall pick.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was the Jets’ choice with the first of their two first-round picks. He is the fourth straight defensive player off the board to start the draft.

Gardner was a consensus All-America while helping the Bearcats make it to the college football playoffs last season. He should walk into a starting job in a very thin Jets secondary and head coach Robert Saleh will be hoping that he becomes a foundation piece for a major turnaround during the 2022 season.

The Jets are set to add another piece a short time from now. They hold the No. 10 pick as a result of trading safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks, so should be getting a new teammate in the near future.