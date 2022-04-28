Kansas wants to use sports betting to attract Chiefs from Missouri

Getty Images

Missouri lost the Rams to California. Missouri could next lose the Chiefs to a state much closer to home.

Via the Associated Press, legislators in Kansas are crafting a law that would both authorize sports wagering and use the revenue to get the Chiefs to cross the river for a new stadium.

The Kansas House already has approved the bill. The Kansas Senate was close to creating its own version, but an unexpected filibuster on Wednesday night has delayed the measure.

If signed into law, the proposal would allow sports wagering in Kansas, with a 10-percent tax on each bet and 80-percent of that revenue funding incentives to lure pro sports teams to Kansas. Target include the Chiefs, the Royals of Major League Baseball, and pro basketball or hockey teams.

One impediment to the law seems to be the absence of any clear link between authorizing sports wagering and attracting the Chiefs. One lawmaker called it a “slush fund,” arguing that it won’t ever be enough money to successfully attract a team.

The Chiefs declined a request for comment from the AP. Team president Mark Donovan recently said all options are on the table for a new venue to replace Arrowhead Stadium.