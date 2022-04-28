Lamar Jackson doesn’t seem to be happy with the Ravens’ round-one strategy

Getty Images

The Ravens shook things up on Thursday night, starting with a trade that sent receiver Marquis Brown to the Cardinals for a first-round pick that eventually became center Tyler Linderbaum. Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t seem to be thrilled with those developments.

First, Jackson retweeted a message expressing dismay and apoplexy, with profanity, regarding the decision to trade Brown.

After Linderbaum was picked, Jackson tweeted, “Wtf.”

The moves come at a time when Jackson has refused to engage the team on a long-term deal. If he doesn’t agree with the draft strategy, that won’t make him any more anxious to stick around.