Lamar Jackson doesn’t seem to be happy with the Ravens’ round-one strategy

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT
The Ravens shook things up on Thursday night, starting with a trade that sent receiver Marquis Brown to the Cardinals for a first-round pick that eventually became center Tyler Linderbaum. Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t seem to be thrilled with those developments.

First, Jackson retweeted a message expressing dismay and apoplexy, with profanity, regarding the decision to trade Brown.

After Linderbaum was picked, Jackson tweeted, “Wtf.”

The moves come at a time when Jackson has refused to engage the team on a long-term deal. If he doesn’t agree with the draft strategy, that won’t make him any more anxious to stick around.

17 responses to “Lamar Jackson doesn’t seem to be happy with the Ravens’ round-one strategy

  4. Ravens should get rid of their RB posing as a QB…he surely won’t be worth the bank breaking $$$ he will want next year.

    Next years draft will have great QB depth, find someone who won’t choke in a clutch game and can develop in their arm not their feet

  5. Boo hoo. They got two excellent players, are obviously big winners in this draft. Grow up Lamar.

  7. LOL Lamar crying hard. It’s ok buddy, now Brown will actually have a QB throwing to him instead of an overrated running back.

  9. A center will help his O-line to keep him in the pocket where he is a solid pock…oh. yeah, wasted pick.

  10. Nice way to welcome a guy that is supposed to help keep you from getting pounded into a pulp.

  12. You should have signed that contract Lamar. Now your numbers will look pedestrian.

  14. When’s the last time a franchise QB publicly said “WTF” in response to a draft pick? Especially one that directly relates to helping the QB? Who does that?

    The team drafts the guy who is there to be a rock in front of him and protect him, and he says “WTF”??

    This is not how a leader behaves. Very disappointing response by Jackson.

    The Ravens had arguably the best first round of any team. That he can’t see that shows how he views his own team.

  16. Hey Lamar, maybe if you’d sign that extension and open up some cap room for free agent signings and you won’t need to make stupid tweets?

